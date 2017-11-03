Bairns seek local heroes

Local McDonalds restaurants and Falkirk FC will reward ‘community champions’ with a unique matchday experience beginning later this month.

Local Heroes can be nominated to win the VIP treatment at every Bairns home game where they will carry the matchball from the pitchside plinth into the centre circle.

Each winner will also receive a £25 gift voucher for McDonalds.

Voting forms will be available in the three local McDonalds restaurants – at Earlsgate, Central Retail Park and the High Street - and also in the Falkirk Herald.

Email submissions are also accepted at competitions@falkirkfc.co.uk.