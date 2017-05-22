Bairns release seven of squad

Falkirk first team players Luke Leahy, Bob McHugh and Fraser Aird have left the club.

The Bairns announced the players would not be signing new contracts in a web statement late this afternoon.

Also leaving the dressing room will be youth players Lewis McMinn, Kyle Johnson and Cameron Eadie.

Club captain David McCracken will not be part of next year’s playing squad – but is expected to remain with the club, involved in the new south stand gym facility recently completed.

Danny Rogers also returns to Aberdeen after his loan having lost his place in the side to Robbie Thomson.

Other first team players are either still in talks with the Bairns or have yet to have their future moves announced.

The Falkirk Herald contacted Falkirk FC for comment on player contracts, as well as other matters relating to the football club, today, but were denied the opportunity until “later in the summer”.