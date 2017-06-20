Bairns learn first friendly details

Falkirk have finally been given a pre-season opponent.

The pre-season tour to Hungary, which departs next weekend, has caused concern for supporters hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bairns in action in Budapest.

But the Bairns have been unable to pass any details on, citing hold ups with a third party agency.

They have now announced one match, against Hungarian second-tier side MTE 1904 on Thursday, July 5.

The club has apologised again via an online statement for what chief executive Craig Campbell described as “a farce” earlier this week. However there is still a kick-off time to be confirmed. Currently the match is scheduled for 6pm at the Globall Football Park in Telki – 29 miles away from Budapest airport.

The club said: “We are aware that some supporters are travelling home on Thursday evening and as such we have requested that the proposed kick off time (6pm) is brought forward to the afternoon in order to allow fans departing later that evening to attend the match.

“We are also working with the agency and hotel to arrange a further event on the Tuesday.”

The Bairns return for pre-season training next week and fly out on Sunday, July 2.