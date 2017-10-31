Bairns land loan signing Louis Longridge

Paul Hartley has made his first signing as Falkirk manager.

Striker Louis Longridge has signed until January to bolster the Bairns options.

Louis Longridge in action during his loan spell at Raith Rovers

Longridge has been in infrequent action for Hamilton this season, scoring most recently against Hibernian earlier this term.

Hartley said: “I am pleased to bring Louis into the club. He is a player with good pedigree having played a number of games in the Premiership.

”He is quick and will hopefully add a different dimension to our strike-force.”

Longridge trained with the Bairns this morning and goes into the selection pool for Saturday’s match against Dunfermline.

The 26-year old began his career at Glasgow club Harmony Row, before spells with Bo’Ness United, Hamilton and Raith Rovers.

More from Louis in the Falkirk Herald this week.