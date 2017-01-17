Bairns hope for Aird signing

Peter Houston is hopeful of signing Fraser Aird in time for Saturday’s Scottish Cup match with Morton.

The winger is expected to complete a move to the Bairns within the next 48 hours and Houston is seriously considering pitching him straight in for the Cappielow crunch.

Bairns boss Peter Houston

Wide right is an area the Bairns boss feels his squad requires strengthening and he is poised to bring in the Canadian after his loan to Vancouver Whitecaps, from Rangers, ended. However after refusing to rule out the move for Aird on the club’s in-house video website, he played his cards close to his chest today, though the Falkirk herald understands the deal is almost complete.

“I’m trying to get a new face in in time for Saturday but I haven’t done anything at this time, but we’re working on it,” Houston said at the Bairns’ lunchtime press conference.

“Things can change at the snap of a finger, but it’s a player who I think could enhance the team.

“I’m sure many will be guessing, and it might not be who you’re thinking of.”

However Aird was linked with the Bairns last week and sources close to the club tonight confirmed the Bairns are closing in on their target.

Houston has created cash to use in his transfer dealings this month having offloaded John Rankin from the club wage bill.

He was granted no additional money for January recruits but permitted to use funds created by moving players on, which he has done with Deniz Mehmet moving out and Robbie Thomson coming in, as well as Rankin’s departure.

“We’re pursuing something and if it comes off there will be no more money.

“At the moment it’s looking favourable but things can change in the click of a finger with these things.”

Aird will not be unfamiliar in the Bairns dressing room. He played at Rangers alongside fellow Canadian Luca Gasparotto while he was part of a Scotland under-17 training camp alongside Craig Sibbald and Lewis Kidd, then of Celtic and former Bairns Conor McGrandles and Kyle Turnbull.

While Fraser Aird may feature this weekend, he’s unlikely to line-up beside Tom Taiwo.

The Bairns midfielder has a hamstring injury and is highly doubtful for the Morton match.