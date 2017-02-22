Bairns hope Baird is back

Falkirk striker John Baird is expected back sooner rather than later.

A hamstring strain picked up in the 3-0 humbling of Dundee United forced the back-on-form frontman out of last week’s draw against Morton but he’s pledged to be back in contention soon.

Peter Houston revealed the strikeris planning on returning to training this morning (Thursday).

“Baird got the scan and showed a small strain in the hamstring. He’s been working with Ross Grady the physio this week and he’s telling me he’ll be back on [Thursday] for training – I’ll wait and see.

“He’s been doing bits and bobs Monday and Tuesday but the worse thing that could happen is for John to come back before he’s ready only for it to go again.

“But he’s an enthusiastic boy and wants to play. He feels he can start training on Thursday, but we’ll see.”

Another injury victim is Joe McKee. His foot injury was scanned and revealed bone bruising in his heel.

“It’s clearing up,” added Houston. “All his training has been on the bike and in the pool, but he is improving.”

