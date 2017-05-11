Bairns get prepared

Falkirk players will report back for their first play-off preparations today (Thursday).

Peter Houston signed off a few days leave following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Dumbarton that clinched a bye to the play-off semi-finals next week.

They’ll play either Morton or Dundee United who meet again tomorrow night.

But whoever the opponents are and whatever the venue on Tuesday - the Bairns will be ready.

Boss Houston said: “I think mentally as well as physically it could be a good thing for the players.

“We’ve stuttered over the line a bit so it will help and I don’t think four days off is a bad thing for the players at this stage of the season.”

General sale of tickets starts today at 9.30am, limited to five per person. Confirmation of away arrangements will be made on Saturday.