Bairns duo in dock with SFA

Kevin O’Hara and Joe McKee have been accused of excessive misconduct by the Scottish Football Association.

The pair have been called to Hampden over the next fortnight in relation to incidents in the match between Falkirk and Dunfermline last month in the Irn-Bru Cup.

O'Hara and Shiels clashed after a foul by the Dunfermline forward on the Bairns youngster. Picture Michael Gillen.

O’Hara faces his charge on Thursday this week, with McKee due to answer the charge from Hampden on November 16.

No further details have been given.

Towards the end of the Challenge Cup tie the pair became embroiled with Pars’ forward Dean Shiels, who was later sent off for an angry lunge on McKee having continued their verbal spat as play raged on during the Bairns 2-0 win.

Afterwards Pars boss Allan Johnstone suggested there may have been “some poor comments made” to Shiels.

In the most recent match between the sides, which ended in a 1-1 draw both McKee and Shiels were at the centre of red card flashpoints.

McKee was on the receiving end of an elbow from Kallum Higginbotham, which saw the ex-Bairn sent off, while Shiels was scythed down by Aaron Muirhead prompting an angry response from Declan McManus, for which he became the second Fife player sent off in the match.

A spokesman for the Bairns told The Falkirk herald: “We note the announcement by the SFA that a notice of complaint has been received regarding two Falkirk players. It would be inappropriate to comment further until this process has been completed.”