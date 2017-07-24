Bairns duo appointed at SPFL AGM

Have your say

Former Falkirk chairman Martin Ritchie and present incumbent Margaret Lang have both been given national appointments at today’s SPFL annual meeting.

Mr Ritchie will sit on the SPFL board as a Championship representative, alongside Morton’s Warren Hawke.

Margaret Lang has been named on the Scottish FA congress alongside the lieks of Neil Doncaster and Rangers’ Andrew Dickson.

New SPFL Chairman Murdoch MacLennan will begin his role on August 1, joined by independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey and chief executive Neil Doncaster.

The Ladbrokes Premiership representatives are Ann Budge (Hearts), Les Gray (Hamilton) and Stewart Robertson (Rangers).

iain Dougan of Stranraer will represent the lower tiers of the senior league system.

Previously confirmed SPFL appointees to 2017/18 Scottish FA Professional Game Board are Neil Doncaster (SPFL), Duncan Fraser (Aberdeen), Peter Lawwell (Celtic), Ian Maxwell (Partick Thistle) and Mike Mulraney (Alloa).

While SPFL appointees to 2017/18 Scottish FA Congress are Andrew Dickson (Rangers), Neil Doncaster (SPFL), Eric Drysdale (Raith Rovers), Ken Ferguson (Brechin City), Margaret Lang (Falkirk) and Malcolm Mackay (Queen’s Park).