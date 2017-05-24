Bairns deal in trio

Peter Houston let eight of his squad leave on Monday, but two days later he has kept three more out of contract players at Falkirk.

Veteran midfielder Mark Kerr has agreed to stay on, as have Tom Taiwo and Paul Watson.

Houston snared defender Watson two years ago from under the noses of Hibs after his deal at Raith Rovers expired.

Taiwo came to Falkirk on after a spell at Easter Road which included a semi-final win over the Bairns at Hampden.

Taiwo spent his formative years at Leeds United and Chelsea before heading north to Carlisle and Hibs.