Bairns chairman ‘nothing to resign for’ over Brexit complaints

Falkirk chairman Doug Henderson says he has received MORE feedback backing his comments on football and Brexit last week than he has criticism.

A statement issued on the club’s official website last week needed {http://www.falkirkfc.co.uk/statement-from-doug-henderson/ |clarification on Saturday| Falkirk FCwebsite} after the chairman’s comments baffled supporters and prompted calls for his resignation from angry fans.

However Mr Henderson told The Falkirk Herald: “It’s not a resignation issue, there is nothing to resign for.

“If people misinterpreted the statement I apologise and have clarified the intent.”

The club, members of the board and Mr Henderson himself have received complaints urging for an end to his two-year tenure.

But the chairman insisted those have been outnumbered by comments backing his call for more discussion on the political uncertainty and its implications on football.

He added: “I have had many agreeing with the statement and need for talks – more in fact.

“I have always sought consesus from all parties – I do so in dealing locally with Falkirk Council – will continue to. The intent was not partisan.”