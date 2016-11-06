Bairns boss says average won’t do

Falkirk boss Peter Houston believes his side showed enough in the second half to see off Morton – and many other teams in the SPFL Championship.

The Bairns boss is seeking answers from his players as to why they turned in what he described as an “average” performance before laying siege to the visitors’ goal in the second half.

Yet for all their dominance the Bairns couldn’t take the lead and only scrambled a point thanks to Lee Miller’s 93rd minute equaliser cancelled out Lee Kilday’s goal for the Greenock side.

The Bairns boss said: “I thought on our second half performance it would have been a travesty if we hadn’t got anything.

“We have to ask ourselves why we are so average in the first half and really good in the second half. We had chances after half-time, the goalkeeper’s made saves, and on that second half performance I thought we should have won the game.

“But we needed a late equaliser and credit to them for showing that spirit.

“We’ve got to get right why we were – not poor, but average – in the first half. We didn’t do a lot. Morton didn’t do a lot other than the set-piece delivery of Ross Forbes and I thought it was eachy-peachy first half, and the second we dominated the game.”

The boss was more impressed by the team’s second half display, and it had all the hall-marks of the reverse fixture earlier this season where the Bairns took time to get into the game before pummelling Morton in the second half, but again, only for a point.

He added: “We did the same at Cappielow, and I’ve asked if they need a talking to at half-time? I don’t know the answer, but we need to find it.

“If we were to play to the tempo of the second half for 90 minutes, we’ll blow many teams away.

“Their goalkeeper had great blocks against us, we had good balls into the box but first half we didn’t.

“Morton are in form but I dont think Danny Rogers has had a save to make.

“We won’t be a team up there challenging if we’re not turning games into three points and struggling to get one from it at the end.”

Falkirk travel to Hibs next weekend.

See the SPFL Championship league table here

Vote for your Starshot rankings here.