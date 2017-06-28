Bairns boss invites fans to Hungary base

Falkirk may not have TWO games in Telki – but any fan travelling to Hungary for next Thursday’s game will see TWO TEAMS.

Bairns boss Peter Houston has invited Falkirk fans to come and meet the team and watch them train at their base outside Budapest and revealed he’ll field to separate sets of 11 in the match with MTE 1904 – which has been moved to the more fan friendly time of 2pm.

Luca Gasparotto will be among the Bairns delegation in Hungary. Picture Michael Gillen

The Bairns boss said: “I have heard there is disquiet because we only have one game.

“For me one game suits better and is for myself, and the staff, to build towards getting better and hitting the round running for the league campaign. “Its not for the benefit of filling a plane.”

The boss, who will also send his side into a closed doors game with Queen’s Park after they arrive back from the trip, added: “I asked for a budget in December to take the team away, like we have done in the past in Dublin. “I don’t need two games. From a football point of view I arranged this trip for the staff and team to work hard for August 5.

“Any Falkirk fan who goes is more than welcome to watch us training - every day if they want. They can meet players afterwards have photographs, autographs.

Peter Houston has extended the invite after learning of fans disappointment over friendl;y match scheduling. Picture Michael Gillen.

“I put an invite out, to any Falkirk fan travelling to Hungary, to our base, to come and watch. After the session the players will be accessible. Don’t be shy in asking, we’ll make ourselves available.”

And the boss added: “I don’t like pre-season friendlies. They are false. I will tell you now we are playing two different teams first half and second half against MTE 1904. It is a fitness exercise. It’s all about the team. It’s not even about winning the game against MTE.”

The Bairns fly out to Budapest on Sunday and return on Friday.