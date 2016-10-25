Bairns boss Houston in the clear

Peter Houston said he’d contest any further punishment after being sent to the stand on Saturday – but he has no case to answer.

That’s the feedback from the SFA following referee Barry Cook’s match report.

The Bairns boss was aggrieved at time being spent to explain Kyle Benidictus' caution to Rovers boss Gary Locke. Pic by Michael Gillen.

It means Houston will be free to work from the touchline and dugout at his old haunt Tannadice on Saturday when the Bairns head to Dundee United.

In a statement confirming the news, the Bairns said: “Following correspondence with the Scottish FA, Falkirk FC can confirm that no further action will be taken against manager Peter Houston who was dismissed to the stand during Saturday’s match against Raith Rovers.”

Houston had been banished from the technical area having remonstrated with the match official over time being taken to explain a decision to Rovers’ boss Gary Locke.

Afterwards the Bairns boss insistsed he had only been urging the resumption of the play, and had not used any foul language in the process.

Falkirk lost the match 4-2, with Bairns goals coming from John Baird and Lee Miller.