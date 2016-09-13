Bairn Taylor follows Arfield, Wallace and Higginbotham

Football kid Cameron Taylor has won a life changing move from Falkirk to Huddersfield Town – just three years after being thrown on the scrapheap.

Centre back Cameron (16), who has played for Bairns’ under-17s and under-20s in the past year, was rejected by Airdrie and Alloa back in summer 2013 but has now got his career back on track in spectacular fashion, following a well trodden path from Falkirk to Huddersfield.

He said: “I went on trial at the two Scottish clubs. Airdrie said I wasn’t fast enough and Alloa said: ‘No’.

“That was a right kick in the teeth but my mum Samantha and dad Paul were brilliant at keeping me going.”

And Cameron’s perseverence paid off as within three months he’d signed for Livingston. His time at Almondvale saw him make history by becoming the youngest person ever (age 14) to play for Livingston under-20s.

Two years at Livi were followed by his successful stint at Falkirk, before Cameron fulfilled a dream by heading south this summer to sign a two-year scholarship deal with English Championship side Huddersfield.

Kallum Higginbotham, Murray Wallace Ross Wilson and most famously Scott Arfield made the same move south from the Bairns in recent years.

The 6ft 1’’ defender added: “When the opportunity came to join Huddersfield I was buzzing.

“It is every boy’s dream to be a footballer playing down south. I have that now.

“There is a brilliant set-up at Huddersfield and it doesn’t feel real that I’ve joined them.

“I hope to get in the under-23 squad within six months and be pushing for the first team within a year.”

Cameron will always be grateful to the staff at Falkirk for helping put him in the shop window for a move to England.

He said: “Falkirk is a great club and playing for their under-20s was brilliant because I was up against top players like Stuart Armstrong when we played against Celtic under-20s.

“It was a big test playing under-20s football at my age because the players were bigger, stronger, more powerful and quicker.

“I trained every Thursday with the Falkirk assistant manager Alan Maybury who always takes the under-20s. He is brilliant and developed my game.

“I have a few weaknesses and he pulled me aside and helped me.

“I’m still working on my heading at the moment at Huddersfield, jumping up high and attacking the ball.

“When I get used to that I’ll be banging the goals in.”

Cameron is too young to sign professionally with Huddersfield (you have to be at least 17) so he is embarking upon a scholarship which will finish in June 2018.

“I go to college in the morning to do English and maths before going to football training,” he added.

“We don’t finish until 4 or 5pm so it’s hard, but it’s good that I can get an education.