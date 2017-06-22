Baird believes Bairns will be back and as strong as ever

John Baird reckons Falkirk will stay contenders and sign a replacement for his goals.

The striker signed on at Inverness this afternoon and says he has “a point to prove” and desire to return to the Premiership.

The striker was denied a final goal at Tannadice in the SPFL Play-offs. Picture Michael Gillen.

To do that he’ll come up against his former club, and he’s certain the Bairns will still be challengers despite several high profile departures from Westfield

this summer. Baird

has followed Luke Leahy, Bob McHugh andDanny Rogers out of the home dressing room for the last time.

His goals might be hard to replace – he scored 32 times in two and a half years in the navy blue.

at his first press conference in the Highlands, Baird

said: “You could say that I will take goals out their team, but they will sign someone else.

“Falkirk

are still contenders, but they have lost a few including Luke Leahy. From that team of two years ago there are at least six players who have left and they will be difficult to replace, but I am sure the manager will do that.

“I know and get on well with Peter Houston. He stayed five minutes up the road from me in Glasgow, so I am sure he will have his targets to make them stronger.”

The Bairns are eyeing another tilt at promotion this season, but Baird

says that’s the aim at his new club too.

“That is why I am here. I have a point to prove. I have not moved from Glasgow for a jolly at 31. I am here to win things and score goals. I want a chance again in thePremier League that I feel I’ve not had. I went up with Dundee and played midfield for about 20 games, while it never happened for me at Partick Thistle for six months. I am determined to get back to the Premier League and show I have the ability to play in that division.

“Someone mentioned to me that I have come fifth in the league five times out of eight seasons. I know that’s not a good omen, but I know how to be at the top end of the league and I also know what is needed to make up the difference at the top. When I look at these Inverness players they are men, winners, and there are enough here to get promotion.

New Caley boss John Robertson was delighted to nick the striker from a rival.

He said: “I hope it signals the intent of the quality we are trying to bring in. John is a tremendous goalscorer at this level and we want him to get us there again and take us higher. His record now, now that Jason Cummings has gone, I think he’s the top or second top goalscorer in the Championship over the last 10 years.

“He has done it wherever he has gone and he is the type of striker we want in and about the box scoring goals. We are going to bring players in and around that will compete with John for the places but very much we show the standard of what we are after.”

There’s an early meeting between Baird and the Bairns

, with Falkirk travelling to the Highlands on July 15 in the Betfred Cup group stages.

*Additional reporting from Paul Chalk*