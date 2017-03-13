Austin: I should have had a hat-trick

Nathan Austin didn’t look happy coming off without a hat-trick on Saturday.

However the Falkirk striker insists he should have had one after being pushed in the back by Conrad Balatoni when clean through on Greg Fleming in the second half.

Austin opened the scoring from close range. Picture by Michael Gillen.

It would have sealed a treble for the striker after he notched in either half to put Falkirk ahead before being replaced by Bob McHugh who saw the game out for Peter Houston’s side.

“I thought it was a penalty. The defender pushed me in the back and I don’t know why the linesman or the referee hasn’t given it.

“I think I should have had [a penalty] and probably should have taken the shot earlier but he’s not given it, but in the end I’m happy with the win.”

The Bairn admitted an all-action performance was beginning to catch up with him when Peter Houston made the change and denied him another crack at a third.

His second was from a similar distance from goal. Picture by Michael Gillen.

He added: “I’ve been a bit ill and choked with the cold throughout the week and we have good boys on the bench capable of coming on. I was feeling a bit leggy towards the end but in the last five minutes we really pushed on and could have had a hatful.”

Illness didn’t inhibit the 23-year-old who now appears to be over a frustrating injury period when a recurring hamstring problem blighted his first six-months as a full-time Falkirk player.

“I saw a specialist about the hamstring. We found an 18cm strain in there so it was quite serious and I was coming back too early each time.

“I rushed back a few time and it kept reccurring.

“Now I have changed how I run a little bit but I’m feeling good and hopefully that’s me now until the end of the season.”

Austin’s brother Jordan remains at his old club EWast Fife after following in his brother’s footsteps from amateur status at Leven United, to New Bayview. However though big brother Nathan is enjoying a rich vein of form, the younger Austin sibling is struggling to make an impact on Barry Smith’s side.

Nathan added: “My brother isnt playing much part at the moment, and he just has to bide his time. I’ve had to do it in the past and it’s just a part of football. I’ve been in his shoes before.

“There’s no rivallry between us, I’ve always been older and he’s been chasing me but he’s a good young player.

“I’ll speak to him if he needs any advice off of me, we’re quite close but I won’t be boasting about the two tap-ins I scored [at Ayr]!”