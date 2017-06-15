All quiet on the Westfield front

Falkirk have made two signings so far this summer.

Two weeks ago The Falkirk Herald’s backpage revealed goalkeeper David Mitchell (pictured) was being lined up by the Bairns and his signing was announced a day after we went to press with the news.

The club also announced striker Harry Girdwood had signed from Spartans after impressing the under-20s.

That week’s work was completed by Mark Finlayson’s extension but since then it has been quiet from the Bairns with a spokesman indicating to The Falkirk Herald that little was expected to change in coming days.