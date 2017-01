Falkirk today announced the signing of Fraser Aird.

The right-winger had trained with the Bairns on Tuesday and the club made the signing announcement at tea-time on Wednesday.

As revealed in The Falkirk Herald online, Peter Houston hoped to have the ex-Rangers player in his team for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Morton.

Aird spent the first half of the season on-loan at Vancouver Whitecaps in his native Canada.