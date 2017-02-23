Aero can sure arrow his spot-kicks

Falkirk have found themselves a new penalty taker.

The Bairns have been awarded two spot-kicks in as many weeks, and both have been converted – by right-back Aaron Muirhead.

He’s now established himself as number one in the Bairns pecking order – and long may that continue for boss Peter Houston.

The Bairns boss said: “Aaron used to take the penalties at Partick Thistle.

“He can hit them both sides, left or right, and he’s proved he’s capable on Saturday.

“It’s always a relief when you find a penalty taker after missing a few and John Baird has missed some. Luke Leahy missed one at Ayr as well.

“It’s always a worry, but it’s a confidence thing.

“Aaron’s taken two, scored two, so he’s the penalty taker until he is thrown off it – but hopefully he’s not because that’s meaning he hasn’t missed them!”

Muirhead will be back on spot-kick duty if there’s a foul inside the box against Dumbarton on Saturday and Houston is wary.

“They’re a good side, it’s a tough fixture and Stevie Aitken has recruited well in January and brought in Ian Durrant.

“It’s a good choice and he knows the game well.

“But looking at the league, we play Dumbarton while Dundee United play Morton – so we have to look at it as an opportunity to go higher in the league.”

Joe McKee is the Bairns’ only injury doubt.