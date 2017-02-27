IN PICTURES: Weekend football

Action from the East Stirlingshire and Falkirk matches.

Football fans were treated to some fantastic goals at The Falkirk Stadium, but Falkirk were frustrated by mid-table Dumbarton.

Pictures: Scott Louden

The Bairns led through a cracker from Luke Leahy but an equally impressive brace of strikes for the Sons through from Lewis Vaughan and Andy Stirling sent the visitors ahead before Nathan Austin levelled for Falkirk.

The Shire have now broke the 100-goal barrier for the season with goals from Andy Rodgers, who bagged two, and David Grant who hit his 30th goal this season to become the first Shire player to reach the landmark since 1963.