IN PICTURES: Action from the weekend matches

There was a touching moment on Saturday for Falkirk’s Craig Sibbald as he made his mum’s birthday wish come true with a goal against Queen of the South.

Falkirk moved into second place in the Championship with a 2-0 win in Dumfries with goals from Lewis Kidd and a penalty from Sibbald.

Craig Sibbald makes his mum's day by scoring on her birthday. Picture: Michael Gillen

The midfielder had promised mum Tricia – a diehard fan who also works for The Falkirk Herald – he’d score for her as it was her birthday (she’s not saying which one) and like any good son he kept that promise. Well done Craig.

Stenhousemuir beat Peterhead 3-1 for a vital three points with goals from Alan Cook, Mason Robertson and Colin McMenamin.

East Stirlingshire were involved in a six-goal thriller with Cumbernauld Colts, but failed to emerge victorious in a 3-3 draw. Shire’s goals were scored by David Grant and two from Andy Rodgers, fighting back from 2-0 down.

MATCH REPORTS

