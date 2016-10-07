‘Encore une fois’ for East Stirlingshire league clash

John Sludden will ask his East Stirlingshire players for, “same again, please”, when they face BSC Glasgow in their latest Lowland League clash at Ochilview on Saturday.

Last weekend’s 5-0 home victory over Gretna 2008 was just the tonic the Shire head coach needed. Afterwards, he described the display as the most pleasing of the season.

While Sludden knows that no two football matches are ever alike, he would like to think his team can still approach the same heights in this week’s important clash.

“The exact same on Saturday would be great,” he said. “We just need to apply ourselves, start the game the same way and hopefully we will come away with the three points.”

It would be remarkable if the circumstances of last week’s game were to play themselves out again against BSC, and Sludden says he will make the kind of tactical adjustments which helped defeat Gretna to suit the particular needs of this week’s encounter.

That may mean more tweaks to his system but he hopes the effect will be very similar.

“We’ve watched them a couple of times and we will see things that we will adjust slightly but the boys that played on Saturday merited the chance to start this week. We will look at things before the game and see how they are with regard to knocks but I would expect it will be a very similar line-up to last time.”

And Sludden expects that BSC Glasgow will approach the match in pretty similar fashion to all the other sides Shire have faced this season.

That will mean a battle to subdue their opponents’ enthusiasm before unleashing a strike force which has been in irresistible form in recent weeks, especially at Ochilview.

“Every game has pretty much followed a pattern,” he said. “Teams are enthusiastic and they have a go and we need to match them for that.

“If we do that then we can get the ball down and start passing and if we do that as well as we did on Saturday then hopefully we will come away with another three points.”