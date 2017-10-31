Dunipace stay unbeaten with United victory

Dunipace 3

Newmains Utd 0

Dunipace stetched their unbeaten run to three games with this comfortable victory over bottom of the table Newmains who remain pointless after eight games.

The visitors’ new manager Gary Millar named six trialists in the Newmains’ starting line-up but Dunipace continued where they had left off in their previous week’s victory over Vale of Leven playing some neat football and midway through the first half took a deserved lead through Ross Balmer’s low shot.

Returning Grant Howarth, at Westfield for a second time, scored the second before half-time and Balmer made it a brace midway through the second period, but only after a missed penalty for the visitors.

‘Pace gaffer Gareth Alexander told Heraldsport: “We dominated completely in the first half and going in at only two goals ahead didn’t reflect our play.

“We were very slick and inventive in our possession but when we came out after the break we were complacent and if Newmains had scored from their penalty it may have been a tighter.

Dunipace play Lanark United at Moor Park. Kick off 2 p.m.