Broken leg prompts Syngenta to set-up benevolent fund

The football family has rallied around crocked Syngenta midfielder Craig Paton after a horror double leg break and now Paton’s football club and family will rally around future footballers who face injury.

Well-wishes have flooded in from across the football spectrum for the teenager who spent 25 days in hospital and underwent seven operations on his injury.

X-Rays show the scale of Craig's injury - but he's determined to get back playing as soon as he can.

The 16-year-old Graeme High pupil needed skin grafts and treatment for compartment syndrome and still requires bi-weekly trips to the specialist Canniesburn unit in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

His club, Syngenta Juveniles, have organised a special fundraising match and evening this summer to help with costs of his rehabilitation and journeys for treatment, but dad Paul wants to use the injury for future players’ treatment too.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “The club has organised the fundraisers but we have also agreed that there should be more like this and a fund set up for players in the future.

“I have been involved with the club for five years with Craig and his brother Lewis and this is the worst injury I’ve seen.

As wella s skin grafts Craig has had a metal rod inserted to his leg to help the bone repair. Pic by Michael Gillen

“The support and well-wishes sent has been overwhelming and appreciated.”

Craig’s coach Dave Buglass added: “Craig’s a great kid and has been through so much. We have all been affected by his injury.

“We’re entrusted to look after our players by their parents when they drop them off and pay their subs, but this has hit home to us there’s more to it than that.

“We plan to not only fundraise for Craig but also for a benevolent fund for players who may fall to injury and help with transport and rehabilitation costs in future so some good will come of it. I am keen to set it up and see the club take it forward for the future.”