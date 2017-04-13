Bo'ness boss McGonigal remains keen on Lowland League switch

Bo’ness United manager Allan McGonigal remains optimistic that his club will quit the junior ranks for a crack at the Lowland League.

McGonigal’s comments come despite East Superleague rivals Bonnyrigg Rose this week refuting his suggestion that they will also be part of any imminent departure.

A Bonnyrigg club statement by Brendan Parkinson read: “Bonnyrigg Rose have not applied to the SJFA or SFA to join the East of Scotland League or Lowland League.

“It is not for me to speculate on the motivation of others to include our club within a list of those that are potentially exploring other options.

“Twelve months ago we were told if we were to apply for a license we would need to join the EoS league and that there would be no guarantee we would be accepted into the Lowland League if we won it.

“We didn’t go public via the website/social media at the time because there was nothing to go public about.

“The decision was made at that time not to proceed with a license.”

But McGonigal insisted that Bo’ness WILL proceed with their application for Lowland League membership.

He said: “These are exciting times.

“It is something new and fresh.

“Being in the Lowland League would be great for the football club.

“I spoke to a group of our fans about it and they couldn’t believe how lucrative it could be for us.

“We could get £10,000 for finishing in the top three.”

A meeting between SJFA and SFA chiefs to discuss potential new recruits to the Lowland League was due to take place later today (Thursday).