All smiles for silver-laden Syngenta Juveniles

A local youth football club are celebrating a remarkable regional cup treble – and long term injury victim Craig Paton made Syngenta smiles even wider this week.

The Juveniles landed the under-16s regional cup, as well as the silverware at under-13 and under-17 level and Paton, who suffered a horror double leg break injury earlier this year and compartment syndrome recovered to play a part in the warm-up ahead of the 2001 squad’s big day at Ochilview.

The under-17s were also successful. Pic by Alan Murray

His team-mates put Oban Saints to the sword 5-1 in an excellent display at Stenhousemuir.

After falling behind the Dyes came firing back with TJ Kennedy firing in a dropped ball by the coastal club’s goalkeeper.

The local team went ahead and never looked back once Conor Gamble’s long range effort caught the Saints’ keeper out.

That gave Syngenta confidence and Ross Fraser began to revel in his number ten role, scoring twice before half-time.

The under-13s were all smiles. Pic by Michael Gillen

A second half goal from Neil Anderson added gloss to Syngenta’s sfternoon and completed the hat-trick of trophies for the club.

Last night (Wednesday) the under-16s were preparing for a league title match with Stenhousemuir where three points would wrap up the league title. In August the club will play a benefit match for Paton. Syngenta landed a silver double on Saturday with under-17s and under-13s wins at Ochilview.

Two goals from Malcolm and one from Stewart was enough to see off Cumbernauld Colts and gain revenge over the club for the Divisional Cup defeat last month.

The under-17s defeated Dalziel BC from Motherwell 6-1 in an emphatic win.

The under-13s captain lewis McFarlane lifted the cup after the win over Cumbernauld. Pic by Michael Gillen.

Flynn Gray put in a stunning display and he hit the opener before a classy back-heel finish later in the game.

The second arrived shortly after when Roman Blazejewski’s pressure forced Dalziel defender Jamie Halliday into a pass back that deceived the keeper and ended in the net.

The Dyes were in full flight and were producing wave after wave of attacks with Robbie McCafferty and Grant Forrester causing havoc down the flanks.

Gray turned in the third before Dalziel pulled one back through Adam Barton.

The Dyes missed one of their own after McCafferty was upended. He took the kick himself but slipped in the run up and shot wide.

Gray fired home the fourth after the break then hammered home the fifth, and the goal of the game, as the finish came after a sweeping passage of football.

There was still time for Alex Thomson to swivel and steer home the sixth and sign off with his trademark salute celebration to cap a remarkable weekend of trophies for Syngenta.

Days earlier the club’s Amateurs also won the MacKinnon Memorial trophy 3-2 over Tullibody Hearts.