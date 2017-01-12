Fiona Matheson scoops THIRD world record

Age continues to be no barrier for Fiona Matheson as the veteran runner landed her THIRD world record.

The mum of five knocked 14 seconds off the W55 indoor record for the 3km last week at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

It adds to her world’s best times in the W50 age category for the outdoor 10km, and 3km for a hat-trick of global records.

What’s more she achieved it after a day at work! She told The Falkirk Herald: “You never know how the night will go. It was 8.03pm at night and something might not go to plan – thankfully it did!

“I was aiming for around 10.40 because I’d managed 10.33 outside at Grangemouth. Taking account of it being indoor I thought within five seconds of the world record would be a good target but I finished in 10.21.52 which I’m delighted with.”

Fiona trains six times a week and has recently freshened up her routine, changing her regular running group and focussing a little more on speed.

“I didn’t have a great year of training last year but it is a great way to start 2017,” she added. “I started to feel my training picked up again around October and have come into the new year with this which is a big confidence boost.

“Hopefully it shows what can be achieved. I started recreational running in my 40s. Age isn’t a reason not to do something a goal.

“I think it’s important to have goals and to keep working to them, whatever they are.”

