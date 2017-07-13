Falkirk to welcome Queen’s Baton Relay tour

The Commonwealth Games Baton Relay is hitting the Falkirk district next month.

Team Scotland has revealed a five-day programme of events around the country to mark the visit of Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay on its global tour ahead of next year’s XXI Commonwealth Games in Australia.

It will stop at Helix Park and the Kelpies on Friday, August 25 before taking in the Scottish Athletics Senior Championships at Grangemouth Stadium the following day.

At the Helix event there will be a multi-school Commonwealth themed festival for the schools and the community.

The Queen’s Baton carries a message from the Queen which calls the Commonwealth’s athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition.

Paul Bush OBE, Chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is an iconic symbol of the Commonwealth Games and we look forward to welcoming the Baton to Scotland next month.

“We have had tremendous enthusiasm and support from local authorities, schools and community groups across the country, helping to organize an exciting programme of events which will use the QBR to connect their communities with the Games and embrace the values of the Commonwealth movement as a whole.

Designed for each Games by the host nation, the 2018 Queen’s Baton has a distinctive loop design and has been made using macadamia wood and reclaimed plastic, sourced from Gold Coast waterways and inspired by the region’s vibrant spirit and indigenous heritage.

Other Scottish stops include Glasgow, Edinburgh and Portobello, Aberdeen, Dundee Stirling and Islay over five days from August 22-26.