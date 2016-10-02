Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club serves up a volley good show at championships

The covers are on at Wimbledon and the trophies dished out at Flushing Meadows, but Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club still had some unfinished business at the weekend.

On Sunday the Hamilton Drive club hosted some excellent tennis during the annual club Championship finals day in sunny but windy conditions.

David Fisher won his first ever men’s title and Mark Christie made club history with a win in the men’s plate.

The day started off with the men’s plate and the ladies doubles. In the plate final 13-year-old Christie defeated Andrew Johnston 6-1, 0-6, 10-6 to become the youngest ever winner of this event.

In the ladies doubles Paula Goldie and Hope Alan defeated Katy Boyle and Heather Colston. These were followed by the mixed doubles, pick your own partner doubles and the 12 and unders singles. In the mixed doubles Paula Goldie and Mark Christie, both winning their second finals of the day, beat James Thow and Jane Crichton 7-6, 6-2.

The 12 and under competition saw Harris Cant beating Ewan Fraser 6-3. The pick your own partner doubles, which was on Court 1, entertained the gathered spectators and David Rollin and Tim Goldie came out on top beating David Fisher and Allen Gibson 7-6, 3-6, 10-4. Immediately afterwards Fisher and Gibson were out on court contesting the men’s singles.

Unfortunately for spectators, it was a one-sided contest which went David’s way. This sees David becoming the Men’s Club Champion for the first time.

Jim Ferrier and George Stevenson beat John Bryant and Bobby McWilliams to win the over-55s. For the third year in a row Pierce Brown, this year paired with Bob Wilkie, won the random partner doubles with a 7-5 6-2 victory over Tim Goldie and Jim Ferrier.

In what turned out to be the last final of the day, the boys under-18 doubles, Tim Goldie was again back out on court. This time he partnered Ewan Fraser against Mark Christie and Harris Cant. The rain interrupted set went all the way to a tie-break with Mark and Harris taking the victory.

