Falkirk indoor bowlers win first Scottish Cup

There were celebrations for Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club’s gents’ team as they finally landed their first national trophy.

They took home the Scottish Knockout Cup home thanks to a 6-4 victory over Midlothian in the final on neutral territory in Perth, achieved after a higher overall score of 75 to 68 earned them the extra two points after the two sides’ rinks had won two matches apiece.

It was a deserved - and dramatic - triumph after Falkirk had lost out in three Scottish Premier League finals over the last few years - including this year’s final when they went down to East Lothian.

The Falkirk gents started well against their opponents Midlothian, faded in the middle of the game and held on well in the latter stages.

But they never looked like winning until the most wonderful comeback very late in the game when the team gained eight shots over the last 16 ends.

Victory came when team captain John McHutchison trailed the jack to the ditch, with his last bowl toucher also lying shot in the ditch, to win the match and the trophy for Falkirk.

Results were as follows with Falkirk players first - Team 1 - Barry McArthur, Alistair Penn, Gary Stirling, John McHutchison (Captain) 23 Colin Walker 19.

Team 2 - Norman Bruce, Zander Ness, Chris Scott, Gary Smith 17 Graham Archer 20.

Team 3 - Joey Strickland, Chris McGready, Simon Thomson, Gary Flynn 15 David Peacock 21.

Team 4 - Jack Cook, Scott Donaldson, Martin McCalley, Steven Glen 22 Ronnie Duncan 8.

Reserves - Craig Dodds, John Kilpatrick and David Brooksby. Pool players who did not play in the final - Steven Allan and Alan Coutts.

Congratulations also go to Norman Lewis on winning the the club’s single sets final against John Phillips by 2-1 in the tie break.

Last Saturday Falkirk hosted a game against New Earswick Indoor bowling club who were on their Scottish tour. All eight rinks had an enjoyable afternoon of bowls with the visitors delighted to emerge as winners.