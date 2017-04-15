Falkirk golf star aims to give worthy causes a helping hand

Falkirk golfer Fraser Moore has made an encouraging start to his career as a professional - and he’s hoping that he’s not the only one to benefit.

The 27-year-old, who turned pro last year, has set up his own charity foundation aimed at helping worthy causes in his local community.

It follows his becoming a charity ambassador for Strathcarron Hospice last year - and he recently hosted his first event, a lunch for some of the voluntary carers.

He said: “The idea was to give them a day out as a reward or a break.

“The next plan is to get involved with Strathcarron again, for young people who have had to deal with a bereavement, we’re going to do a similar thing - a day out or maybe a weekend.

“It’s not really doing fundraising, it’s more helping out where I can be it through contacts with my sponsors or contributions from my own self or just generally anything I can do.

“The only stipulation is that it’s in my local area, it’s not solely to do with Strathcarron, whether it be local clubs or an individual that we could help out with or would benefit the community, we’d try and get involved. That’s the remit of it.

“Hopefully once we get a bit more exposure from it, the idea is for people to contact myself or my team and we go from there.”

“The idea is that as my career grows the help and the foundation idea and the funding will grow as well.”

Things are also going well on the course for Fraser, whose valued sponsors include Mizuno Golf, CPA Group, Hardies Motor Group, Life Fit Wellness and Polyurethane Products and Consultancy Ltd.

Earlier this year he landed his first pro title in Marbella - one of four top 10 places in six tournaments during a seven-week spell in Spain - as well as enjoying high finishes in two tournaments in Egypt, both of which he led after the opening round

He said: “It’s been a nice solid start to the year and the aim is to develop over the next couple of years and hopefully move on to the European Tour.”