Falkirk archer Martin targets honouring his donor at Transplant Games

Falkirk archer Martin Strang would love to land a medal in next week’s British Transplant Games - but like all those taking part he’s already a winner.

The 45-year-old is among 2500 competitors from all over the UK who will converge on North Lanarkshire for the four-day, multi-sport event which begins next Thursday.

Martin’s main target is to celebrate the life he now has and honour the memory of the donor who made it possible.

He said: “The idea of the Games is to raise awareness of organ donation, celebrate having a transplant and, basically, being alive.

“I had a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2012 and am taking part in memory of my donor.

“I was diagnosed with renal failure in 2008 and was on dialysis for four years, pretty much tied to a machine three or four days a week. Now I’m living as much of a normal life as I can and enjoying each day as it comes.

“l have got quite a few other medical conditions so am not really able to do a lot of active sports, but I decided to try archery, took to it and took it up with the sole intent of taking part in the Transplant Games.”

“I don’t go in expecting to win a medal. It would be nice to win something, however it’s the taking part that is important.

“Everybody taking part in the Games will have gone through that journey of highs and lows. I’ve got an arm guard and belt made up in memory of my donor with my donor’s name on them.

“And members of the donors’ families can turn up and see what the organs of their loved ones have helped to achieve.

“It is something of a celebration, although bittersweet, and there is a lot of emotion.”

Martin is also taking part in the tenpin bowling competition, but archery is his main sport. He shoots with the Falkirk Company of Archers on a Wednesday night and Grange Archers in Polmont on a Saturday and Sunday.

The archery competition will be held at Wishaw Sports Centre with a variety of sports, from running, cycling and snooker to basketball, badminton and squash, taking place at venues across North Lanarkshire.