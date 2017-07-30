Duncan’s a Falkirk trained world champion

Falkirk Integrated Regional Swim Team has now trained a world champion.

The 4x200m freestyle relay is regarded as the ultimate test of a nation’s depth – Britain have now won back-to-back world titles to underline their status as a rising force in the sport.

On Friday in Budapest the quartet of Stephen Milne, Nicholas Grainger, James Guy and Falkirk-trained Duncan Scott produced one of the performances of the meet as they stunned Russia and the USA to retain the title won in Kazan.

Once again it was Guy who anchored the team home, his sensational split of 1:43.80 bringing the house down, but this was a team effort as Britain showed they are more than simply Adam Peaty.

Scott has been the nearly man of the meet so far, narrowly missing out on medals in both the 100m and 200m freestyle but it turned out to be eighth time lucky.

No one has swum more for Britain this week, but even after eight swims Scott doesn’t appear to be fading, with his split of 1:44.60, a lifetime best.

And having come so close in both of his individual swims, the 20-year-old was thrilled to have got it right in the relay.

“It was good. I think we all knew that we had that in us. It was just about delivering it on the day,” said Scott, who will be in action again today (Sunday) in the medley relay. Scott was a medallist in Rio at the Olympics last year after starting his competitive swimming career with F.I.R.S.T. locally.

“That’s been the key message of these World Championships, delivering when it actually counts. My job there was just get James into a nice position and he can come in and do a mad split. It was a good race and worked out well.

“After a long week and tough racing, I’m really pleased with that. First time sub-1:45 split, so I’m really happy with that.

“It’s full credit to all the boys to get me in that position and to allow us and Jimmy to get those positions.”

