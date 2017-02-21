Doran relishing being back in the fast lane on tour

Racer Christie Doran has been backed for a title drive after signing a new deal with one of the country’s top teams.

The 21-year-old, from Carron, will be back with multi championship-winning Slidesports Race Engineering after a breakthrough year in 2016.

Christie reeled off a string of fastest laps on her way to 12 podiums and three wins in the VAG Trophy Class B.

Slidesports boss Mark Jenkins was delighted to have signed her up in a four-car attack on the championship. He said: “It is natural for us to continue the relationship because of the way she has progressed in the last two years. The last race of the year was indicative of where she is going — pole, two race wins and nearly beating my lap record at Castle Combe.

“That proves that, in her own time and space, she can do it. We have put a lot of hard work in together and there is a lot of trust between us that would take a long time for anyone else to get.

“The VAG Trophy will be a very tough championship this year. It is more cost-effective so will be more competitive. Class B will be very hard fought because of its affordability and will have a lot of drivers in there and that will push the level up.

“But she should be looking at regular race wins, if not the championship this year.”

Christie – who is part of the Macdonald Inchyra Spa and Hotel programme for supporting young talent in the Falkirk area – has made massive strides since becoming joining the series in 2014 – when she was the first female ever to win silverware with a third place in the MkIV Challenge at Oulton Park in just her second outing in the championship.

She followed that by signing for Sildesports and had a year learning the car and the UK tracks after a couple of years competing at Knockhill in Scotland.

But 2016 was her breakthrough year – hitting fastest laps in class and notching up 12 podiums and three wins on her way to third in the Class B Championship. Along with Amy Dziurzynski, she also made British motorsport history as they were the first women ever to get a one-two finish in a mixed gender race, according to the British Women Racing Drivers’ Club.

Now she is wants to do even better and is delighted that she will get a power boost for 2017.

Christie – who is backed by Stirling firms Magnate Property and Fly High Pole Fitness as well as Complete Cleaning Services in Renfrewshire – said: “I was always keen to stay with Slidesports. They know how to win championships and their record in winning the VAG Trophy and VW Racing Cup speaks for itself.

“They have done a great job in developing my racing and always give me a superb car.

I finished the season well. Now I want to hit the ground running and give the team the success they deserve. I have come a long way in the last two years, but there is still more to come.”