Denny teen triumphs in national karate competition

A youth from Denny won a prestigious ‘invitation only’ competition which included the best young karate fighters in the country

Carly McNab was invited to the inaugural ‘Ultimate Karate Championships’ which only included the best fighters from around the UK.

The 13-year-old was in the youngest category, under 14s, which was also open weight – meaning she could have been facing athletes far heavier than herself.

She won three fights at the competition, which took place at the Barnsley Metrodome on February 4, to become the ‘Ultimate Karate Champion’.

Her second fight was against the current under45kg British Champion Neve Ewan, which she said was “a tough match”.

Going into the competition, she said she was “confident” but added that “the best people in Britain were going to be there.”

And 53 people, mostly friends and family made the journey to see her triumph.

“It was a buzz because I had a big support; usually I just have my mum and dad there.

“It was set up like a professional boxing competition with lights and music so that was exciting.

Craig Penman, Carly’s coach, said: “It’s difficult to express just how proud of her I am. She is the most dedicated student I have had for many years.”

Before the competiton, Carly won the Scottish Champion and British International Open Champion titles.

Craig added: “This title was the icing on the cake for what was already a great year. I was bursting with pride when I watched her win and knowing just how much it meant to her and that all the struggles, sweat and tears that have gone in to the preparation were worth it.”

Carly trains at Fudoshin Karate Club in Denny, which trains people of all ages.