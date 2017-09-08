Christie has sights set on Park podium

Race ace Christie Doran has vowed to end her season on a high after a dramatic double podium on her debut at Thruxton.

Christie, from Carron, has proved to be a fast-track demon in the past and proved the point by producing two powerful drives to take two second places in the VAG Trophy B Class at the Hampshire circuit.

Now she wants to repeat the feat or go even better in the final round at Oulton Park next month. She said: “The results really boosted my confidence and the next round is Oulton where I have had some success in the past. It would be good to finish the season with more podiums – or even a win.”

Christie added: “I always like going to a new circuit. Thruxton was a challenge because it is not on any computer game so we I could only go on other people’s onboard footage.

“The track is very fast. You need to be brave and commit to the corners at over 100mph. We had a few slight issues in testing that restricted our running, but my Slidesports team are great at sorting them out and giving you confidence in the car.

“We finished the day with some promising times and knowing there was plenty more to come.

“Qualifying was all about determination. I thought I was doing OK then saw I was P4 with just a few minutes to go. That wasn’t part of the plan but I hooked up a great lap to take P2 at the death. That also boosted my confidence.”

Christie – who is part of the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa programme for supporting young sports people - found herself blocked in at the start of race one and Scott Fletcher got past, but she said: “He got a clear run but I hung in there and made a good move to get him back and open up a gap although I couldn’t do anything about Martyn Culley out in front.

“I felt it was all fairly comfortable but then someone had a blow-out at Church and there was debris all over the track. I came flying round and that was pretty scary. It was no surprise to see a red flag to stop it. I would have liked to see the end of the race, but I was glad to get my best result of the season.”

She then repeated the result after an epic battle with Barrie Culley. She said: “I had to fight really hard but it was really good fun.”

“It was a good week. My best points haul of the season was the icing on the cake after agreeing a deal with the Edinburgh Watch Company for the rest of the year. I am so grateful.

“They buy and sell unworn and pre-owned luxury watches and there was plenty of interest from drivers in the paddock. I think the Edinburgh Watch Company website will be getting a fair few hits this week.”