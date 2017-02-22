Changes to Callendar Park course route

Entries closed last week for Saturday’s Lindsays National XC at Falkirk – and scottishathletics are still processing hundreds and hundreds of entrants.

There has been a huge commitment to the event, on Saturday (February 25)and the races at Callendar Park and that is no change to previous years and events held here.

But this year’s big race DOES come with one significant difference.

Following a change to the course, the route around the loch at the popular park in the heart of Falkirk is no longer included.

Concerns were raised to scottishathletics by course builders Falkirk Victoria Harriers that this section had become just too stony for those with spikes, and too tight for the large numbers now involved.

Following an inspection earlier this month by those involved and members of the Road Running and Cross Country Commission, a change was agreed which means a further section of the golf course will now be included. The route through the ‘tented village’ has also dropped out this year.

Olympian and six-times National winner, Freya Ross, and on-course commentator, Bryan Burnett previewed the new route and the video is now available on www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport.

A scottishathletics spokesman added: “Thanks (so far) for offers of marshals from Lothian RC, Harmeny, Lasswade, Edinburgh AC, Central AC, Pitreavie AAC, Edinburgh Uni, Kilbarchan AAC, Pollok parkrun, Perth Strathtay, Perth Road Runners and Moorfoot Runners as well as event hosts Falkirk Victoria Harriers.

“That list almost exclusively East District clubs so would be good if the West and North might be able to contribute in some way too.

“Thanks also to all involved in the process in preparing for the changes and to Falkirk Community Trust for giving the green light to the new course routes.”

RAcing begins at 11am on Saturday with the usual start and finish areas in close proximity to Callendar House.