Steph who? Fury basketball ace eclipses NBA star Curry

Adam Hammerschmidt is shrugging off comparisons to NBA ace Steph Curry – after smashing the Golden State Warrior’s three-point scoring record.

Sony Centre Fury’s Austrian sank 14 three-pointers in his side’s 78-62 Scottish league win over Tayside Musketeers on Friday night, which is one more than Curry’s one-match best in America’s top league.

And even for a Cleveland Cavaliers fan – Curry and GSW’s great rivals – Hammerschmidt is laughing off the link with the NBA MVP and is solely focussed on matters at home.

“It’s nice to think of it as the record in Scotland,” the 22-year-old told The Falkirk Herald. “But it’s incomparable outside the league.

“I know people have said it’s one more than Curry – he’s a great player – but come on, that’s the NBA! I’m just pleased to have got the win and continued our unbeaten run.”

The modest Stirling University student insisted his feat was only made possible thanks to his team-mates and coach John Bunyan.

Fury have won all eight matches this season and go into a big Scottish Cup meeting with rivals St Mirren this weekend.

After his weekend exploits Hammerschmidt isn’t bothered if he draws more defence – because it’ll let his other team-mates play.

“Against Tayside Keith Bunyan got a few three-pointers too. Coach wants each of us in the corners because if we’re there, we’ll score threes. But if other teams take notice and start to mark us closer then it’ll give guys like Greg Foussas and Ross Gibson space to score 30 points.

“We are an all-round team; skilled youths, good veterans, veteran coach – it’s a good mix for silverware and that’s what we’re focussed on.

“It’s a nice individual record to score 14 but I couldn’t have done it with any other team or under any other coach.

“We moved the ball well and the scoring is homage to my team-mates and coach.”