Sony Fury enjoy best start to basketball season

Sony Centre Fury’s Division 1 Championship teams are collectively in the best ever position the club has been in as the basketball season reaches thehalfway point.

All five teams – Senior Men , Woman, Junior Men, Cadet Men and Woman are all in top 3 spots in the Championship tables and 3 of the teams in Scottish Cup Finals.

After a thrilling victory over nearest rivals St. Mirren at The Mariner last week, the Senior Men lead the league and are in pole position to reclaim their Scottish crown. The Women and Cadet Men sit second with the Junior Men and Cadette Woman third in their respective leagues.

Scottish Cup Final spots have also been booked by the Men, Junior Men and Cadette Woman.

Fury’s off court DCI and athletic development programmes continue to show success, with the club’s work in the local primary and secondary schools also key to the club’s continued success.

More basketball P78