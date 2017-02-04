Sony Centre Fury land Scottish Cup

Boroughmuir Blaze 54, Sony Centre Fury 59

Falkirk is home to basketball's Scottish Cup once again after the Fury Senior Men's side defeated Boroughmuir Blaze at the Oriam in Edinburgh.

Fury won the final 59-54

The final pitted last season's league champions against this term's winners elect, and after a transitional season, John Bunyan's side look to be back on form.

It began with a slow start where Fury trailed the early stages they finally turned the screw with two excellent performances from Greg Foussas and Adam Hammerschmidtt.

It took until four minutes from the break for the Sony Centre Falkirk sponsored side to take the lead and once they did there was no looking back.

Fury dropped the first period 19-16, but managed to match their score in the second while restricting Blaze late on in the half to end the half three ahead at 32-29 thanks to two late free-throws from Bryan Munich, under pressure.

But Hammerschmidtt and Foussas were key players for Fury in the third, where the Austrian hit his 15th point of the final and his Greek team-mate came up at key moments, as did captain Keith Bunyan off the bench.

The third was key in extending the lead and when coach John Bunyan thrust Foussas into the ball-carrying role with the Fury five looking ever the veterans with Hammerschmitt, Bunyan and Leginus joined by Connor Martin, and with such a high quality line-up Fury extended their lead to 52-35, restricting Blaze - last year's league champions - to a paltry six.

Fury lead this year's league and were coasting to the Cup, and allowed Blaze back into sight with six unanswered points at the start of the fourth period.

Falkirk couldn't break down the Blaze defence and eventually, following another score for the local side, John Bunyan called a timeout with the score at 52-43 and 4:51 remaining.

By that stage Keith Bunyan had racked up four fouls and was treading on eggshells on court and Eoghann Dover for Blaze added another two to bring the match too close for comfort, but who else but Hammerschmitt scored for Fury's 54-44 lead with three to go and Fury edged closer to the title.

But Blaze fought back again to go within three at 52-55 but Hammerschmitt's free throw put some daylight in between the sides and under immense pressure with 18 seconds to go he landed another for 57-54 and after a Blaze timeout in the three-point game Fury edged to their first silverware of the season 59-54.