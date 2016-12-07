Primetime ladies revel in the Friday Night Lights

Fury controlled this game throughout and had secured the win by the half going in 37-18 ahead.

This was a historical match with the Fury SW playing for the first time on a Friday night and the successful Fury side brought in great home crowd. Fury, without their captain Jen McLaren, rotated their full squad from the first quarter and it was guards Alicia McFadden (16), Jenna Beattie (13) and Shannon Flippard (11) who led the Sony sponsored side’s scoring.

Fury racked up six threes in the first half with six different scorers.

While this was not the Falkirk side’s strongest performance of the season it was yet another solid defensive display by them, holding a Uni team who had recently taken league leaders Kool Kats to 10 points.

Fury remain with the second best record in the Championship table with only two season losses and six wins.

Fury will be looking to take their last two games of the first half of the season to remain in close contention with Kats for the Championship title.