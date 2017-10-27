Lucky number 13 for Fury ace Beattie

Fury’s number 13 Jenna Beattie scored the opening 13 points for a Fury Women’s side who dominated the first half with a 38-14 scoreline.

Beattie was unstoppable in the opening period as Fury pressed to great effect forcing a number of Phoenix turnovers. Beattie had a game high 19 points with former Scotland Junior Alicia McFadden having another strong game with 13 points.

Fury hit a season high eight threes and points also came from Shannon Flippard on nine, Rebecca Lonsdale eight, Jen McLaren six, Kim Flockhart five, with Laura Nimmo and Emma and Hannah Murray on two apiece.

The win takes Fury to a 2-2 record for the season in the championship table.

Meanwhile in the Scottish Cadette Woman Division 1 Championship Erin Marshall hit a stunning 22 points, but it still wasn’t enough for the Falkirk side.

A poor opening period saw the Sony Centre sponsored side fall behind by 16 in the first quarter.

Despite tying the second half and a breakout game from Marshall the Falkirk side paid for that opening spell.

The third and fourth periods which saw scorelines of 21-17 and 17-21 to Fury in the last showed that the Sony sponsored side had a lot of positives about their play.

The 14-year-old Eabha Kerr continued to show her potential with a 15 point performance and a full game working hard in the guard spot against a Perth side who pressed the whole game.

For Fury to produce such positive third and fourth periods speaks volumes of the team and coach against a Phoenix side that is challenging at the top of the Championship table.