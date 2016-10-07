Ladies progress in the Cup and stay unbeaten

Table topping Fury Senior Woman stormed into the quarter–finals of the Scottish Cup with a huge win over Local League side Granite City Grizzlies from Aberdeen, last season’s Chairman’s Cup finalist.

The result once again highlighted the massive gap between National and Local League basketball.

Leading 21-5 at the end of the first quarter, Fury were 38 ahead at the half with former Kool Kats guard Chloe Lodge hitting four threes in that spell. Lodge finished Fury’s top scorer when she added a fifth three in the final stanza for 15pts.

Scotland Uni’s International Jenna Beattie finished with 10, as the Sony sponsored side ran their squad throughout the match. There are now only two undefeated sides in the Women’s Championship table – Fury and Edinburgh Kool Kats who both sit at the top of the table with three wins.

Fury now play St Mirren in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and have no game this week-end as they now look to build towards that quarter-final tie and Championship games against Glasgow Rocks and Glasgow Fever.

Fury’s U16 Girls team return to action this week-end with a trip to Stirling to face the Knights.

After securing their first win of the season two weeks ago against West Lothian Wolves, the young Falkirk side will look to build on that win.

The Knights have produced good performances to date and Fury’s two top age Cadettes Mairi McGill and Rachael Penman will need to be at their best to lead their teammatesto victory.

The match is on Sunday and tips at 1pm.

Meanwhile the under-16 boys second team fell to Reign in their Division 2 game but continue to show that what is a development league for Fury’s younger players is beneficial. With Reign relegated from Division 1 last season, this was their first team and the game was always going to be tough for Dave Cooper’s side.

Fury however started well and kept in touch in the opening period with good team play.

With Fury rotating their players in this division Reign were able to maintain a stronger group on the floor. Jake Cavannagh top scored on 11 with Cornelius Olubalade on 9.