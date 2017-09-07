Kieron clashes with KP6 while Team GB crash

Fury’s biggest export – 6ft 10 Kieran Achara - faced off against several of the world’s top players over the past week when he played for Great Britain Senior Mens team in Eurobasket 2017.

The FIBA International tournament is billed as one of the top competitions in the basketball calendar as it brings together Europe’s top basketball nations. The group stages are uniquely played in four different countries with GB playing in Istanbul.

Some 24 teams take part in four groups of six and GB were in Group D with – Latvia, Serbia, Turkey, Belgium and Russia – all big names in basketball.

Achara – who boasts a 7ft 3’ wingspan – is the GB captain, however he and his teammates will not progress out of the group stage with losses in all games to date.

While all games saw solid GB performances, some with single digit losses, the fact a number of key GB players who play in the NBA did not elect to play, was a key factor in not progressing.

Achara will remember the event as another incredible part in his journey from 14-year-old Fury kid to playing on the world stage. Against Latvia he played head to head against Kristop Pirzingis the 7ft 3 Latvian centre who plays for the NBA’s New York Knicks.

Also in the GB team was Achara’s Scotland international and Glasgow Rocks teammate Gareth Murray.

Both players had solid tournaments with Murray starting in all games – a significant achievement.