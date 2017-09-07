Hammerschmidt and Gibson blend for Fury’s big win

Ross Gibson and Adam Hammerschmidt shared 36 points in the opening game of the season at Fury’s new home at Grangemouth Sports Compex.

A 300 plus crowd cheered on the title holders and a 26 -7 opening quarter meant Fury Headcoach John Bunyan could run his 12 players throughout.

Austrian Adam Hammerschmidt got the club’s first official basket at their new venue and added a further seven points for nine personal in the first stanza.

Gibson had seven in that period with Greg Foussas, Bryan Munnoch and Eddy Leginus all adding to that 26 point tally.

The second spell saw Captain Keith Bunyan hit eight personal with Foussas adding six to bring his tally to 10 at the half.

Off the bench Connor Martin hit from behind the arc with Lithuanian brothers Kornelius and Zigy Dauksas combining for 11.

Former Scotland junior had a solid game adding four personal.

While the third was tied, Fury ran away with the game with 23-10 and 23-6 scorelines in the third and fourth periods.

While it was clear Glasgow University were not fully prepared and have the potential to still bring in players the win saw the Sony sponsored side play solid basketball at both ends of the floor.

The team shot 50 per cent from the field and while their three point shooting was only one in four attempts , there is no doubt the new venue, boards and hall will take time to get used to, particularly from downtown with the rings certainly not as friendly as the Mariner.