Fury progress to Scottish Cup semi-finals

Eddy Leginus’s 21 points plus 18 – six threes – from captain Keith Bunyan were the big numbers that took Fury to the Semi-Finals stage of the Scottish Cup.

However it was Greek forward Greg Foussas’s ten point run that sparked Fury and broke Saints in the final quarter. The teams had entered the final stanza tied at 51 apiece after three very close opening periods. But it was Foussas plays that took Fury clear. Leginus also hit two big threes in that spell.

Captain Keith Bunyan had kept Fury in the match scoring almost half their points in the first two quarters with five threes, but overall it was once again a great team effort starting with guards Bryan Munnoch and Eddy

Leginus who worked tirelessly throughout. Ross Gibson (11 points) and Walter Lubeigt also produced solid performances and while “14 threes” Adam Hammerschmidt could not replicate his form of the previous week, he contributed

throughout.

Fury Headcoach John Bunyan told Heraldsport: “We knew we would not be able to come and win by 31 as we did in the League , but we have confidence in our system and we played as a team which saw us through to the semifinals.

Saints fought hard and made us dig deep for the win. Greg Foussas was key down the stretch with several crucial plays that come off our team offence.

Our attitude was good in the closing minutes and that was key, with players believing in each other and working hard on the boards, taking 13 to Saints seven was big. We shot 75 per cent from the line which again was key to Saints 58%. Our field goal percentage of 40 to Saints 31 and 3pt % of 30 to 20 again showed our execution to be better on the night.”

Fury will now play the winner of the all Edinburgh meeting on the other half of the draw – Edinburgh University or Boroughmuir Blaze in the next round of the competition.