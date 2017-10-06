Fury look to Frenchman to overthrow the Kings

Sony Centre Fury BC have a full programme of games this weekend with key fixtures against Edinburgh Kings and Kool Kats sides – and a familiar face set to return to the fray.

On Friday night at 8pm, Grangemouth SC will see Fury face one of their biggest rivals in Scottish Basketball – Edinburgh Kings – without injury victim Ross Gibson.

That has forced Fury Headcoach John Bunyan to explore a return from retirement for forward Walter Lubeigt. The Frenchman, a major player for the Sony sponsored side for over 15 seasons, retired at the end of last season and featured in 10 of Fury Men’s 11 National titles and would without doubt add strength at both ends of the floor.

The Kings lost their only game this season to Dunfermline Reign, a side Fury have defeated twice in the past three weeks, and Fury sit top of the league ahead of the big meeting.

The Fury Senior Women will look to bounce back from that tough double overtime Cup loss when they play Edinburgh Kool Kats on Sunday at 1pm.

The match brings together the two sides who won last season’s honours, with Kats double Championship and Cup winners and Fury Play-Off champions.

Former WBBL star Rebecca Lonsdale will return to the Fury side who faced Tayside without her last weekend.

In the under age matches in Division 1 – Fury’s table topping Junior Men, who like the Men have started their Championship campaign 4-0, play Kings at 4pm on Saturday with the Cadet Men playing Kings at 2pm.

Following the Women’s game on Sunday, Fury Cadettes play Kool Kats with both sides keen to register the win that will move them up the table.

Completing the Complex games, Fury’s second U16 Boys team play at 12 midday on Saturday against Ayrshire.

Spectators are welcome to all Fury games.

On Friday night at the Peak SC Stirling, the Knights Fury Central Junior Women’s team play Boroughmuir Blaze.