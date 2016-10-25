Fury are 100 per cent for 33% of the season

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s weekend win ensured their place at the top of the league table.

With one third of the season now gone the Scottish Championship Division 1 has an all too familiar pattern – Fury and bitter rivals St.Mirren battling at the top of the three top leagues in Scottish basketball.

Fury coach John Bunyan.

The Sony sponsored Fury side lead the Mens table at 6-0 with Saints chasing hard at 5-1 , but Fury have the massive advantage that they took the away game against Saints by 31 points, a huge difference that could be key should the teams finish level.

The U18 and U16 Mens Division 1 leagues show Saints at the top at 6-0 with Fury at 5-1 chasing on their heels in second spot in both. Saints took the Paisley fixture in the Junior game by 13 points but the game showed that Fury were more than capable of getting the win at the Mariner. In the Cadet game Saints had a convincing 37 point win but Fury have shown since then that turning that game around is a possibility.

While the Mens teams can boost top or second spot, Fury’s womens teams have also had a strong start to their Division 1 season. The women remain as one of only two teams who are unbeaten bit have played significantly less games than rivals Edinburgh Kool Kats who are at 7-0 with Fury at 3-0.

Fury’s Cadette girls with a 2-2 record sit in a triple tie at the top of their league. Both womans teams are back in action this week-end after several weeks off due to fixture issues, the woman play Glasgow Fever at Kelvin Hall with the U16’s playing Kats at the Mariner.

Fury’s other Championship side – their Cadet Mens 2 team which play in Division 2 have had three games and have produced solid performances in all despite yet to register a win. However key in this team is game time and gaining experience which is what the teams coach Dave Cooper has been achieving.

Fury will also see six of their other teams in action this week-end as on Sunday the Regional Development basketball leagues return.

The games are all in Falkirk and players will told this week of their schedule. Fury will have two teams at U14 and two teams at U12 Boys, with one team in the U14 and on in the U12 Girls competitions. The RDL has a different format this season with the initial months of games being played on a festival basis and the competition phase in 2017.