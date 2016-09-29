Fury 53 Polonia 44: Great start continues

A great first half performance by Fury saw them take a 17 point lead in at the break.

Opening periods of 21-13 and 17-8 were the foundation for a win that takes Fury Women to a 3-0 start and to the top of the Championship table. Fury were without their captain, and starting centre, Jen McLaren for the first half, but their smaller line up pressed and executed efficiently with eight different scorers in the half.

Rebecca Lonsdale hit 10 points in the first half with Laura Nimmo and Jenna Beattie sharing 18.

The third period saw the visitors pull four back with a low scoring 11-7 period as Fury failed to execute their offence effectively.

Polonia maintained the pressure in the final stanza by getting the game back to single figures but Fury took the game with Alicia McFadden hitting six to take her team home. Lonsdale finished on 13 with Beattie on 12 and Nimmo on 10.

Fury coach John Bunyan praised his players for their great team ethos throughout the opening three games and with a firm belief now from the players that they can maintain their best ever start to a season, Fury will look to open their Scottish Cup account against Aberdeen’s Granite City Grizzlies.

Meanwhile Fury Cadettes registered their first win of the season, 67-56 over West Lothian Wolves, despite falling behind by five in the first half. Opening quarters of 9-11 and 18-21 gave Wolves the lead going into the third period but the Sony side stunned the visitors with a strong 22-10 stanza.

The large crowd was treated to an exciting finish that saw Wolves try and close the gap in the final quarter.

Inspired by 14 points from 13-year-old Abby Rutter, the Falkirk side took charge in the final minutes and finished strongly for a double figure win. Sharing 40 points, 14-year-olds Katie McEwan and Rosie Wallace led the Fury scoring and underscored the potential in this young team. Mairi McGill had 13 points and played through injury to lead her team to a great win.

For coach Kim Flockhart and assistant Connor Martin the win has given them a welcome boost after two tough opening games and for the players, belief that they can compete strongly throughout the season.